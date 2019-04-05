Penguins' Matt Murray: Hot heading into postseason
Murray made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Detroit on Thursday.
Murray is 5-2 in his last seven starts. He allowed two or fewer goals in each of the five wins. Murray's game is hot as he heads toward the second season. That's great news for Penguins fans.
