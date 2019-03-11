Penguins' Matt Murray: Impresses versus Bruins

Murray stopped 39 of 41 shots in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Sunday.

Murray was kept busy by the visitors in this contest, but held on in the end for the all-important win, which snapped a run of 19 games without a regulation loss for the Bruins. Murray improved to 23-11-3 with a 2.77 GAA and a .917 save percentage. With a 4-1 record and just eight goals against over his last five starts, Murray is rounding into form at the perfect time. It's likely he starts Tuesday's Metropolitan Division showdown versus the Capitals.