Penguins' Matt Murray: In crease Saturday
Murray will defend the net Saturday against the Blues in St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Murray has hit a groove between the pipes, allowing just three goals over his last three contests in net. He's riding a four-game winning streak since returning from a lower-body injury and should have a decent shot at making it five against a Blues club that's posted a minus-8 goal differential in December.
