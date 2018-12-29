Penguins' Matt Murray: In crease Saturday

Murray will defend the net Saturday against the Blues in St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Murray has hit a groove between the pipes, allowing just three goals over his last three contests in net. He's riding a four-game winning streak since returning from a lower-body injury and should have a decent shot at making it five against a Blues club that's posted a minus-8 goal differential in December.

