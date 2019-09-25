Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal against Red Wings

Murray will patrol the crease for Wednesday's preseason tilt versus Detroit.

Murray logged the full 60 minutes in his previous preseason outing and will do so again Wednesday. In that appearance, the netminder stopped 27 of 28 shots for a stellar .964 save percentage. While the Thunder Bay native's backup situation remains unsettled, he will be the No. 1 option heading into the 2019-20 campaign, with the club hoping he can stay healthy enough to play upwards of 55-60 games.