Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal against Wild

Murray will tend the road twine for Saturday's game against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Murray will make his fifth straight start, but this will be his first road game of the season. Besides for allowing four goals to the Jets earlier in the week, Murray has been solid this year with a .920 save percentage and 2.52 GAA. Murray was substantially better on the road (.931 save percentage) than he was at home (.906 save percentage) last year, so he's in a good position to stay on track against the winless Wild.