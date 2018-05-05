Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal for Game 5
Murray will start between the pipes in Saturday's Game 5 against the Capitals in Washington.
Murray was sharp in Game 4, turning aside 20 of 21 shots en route to a tidy 3-1 victory. The 23-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team pickup a crucial Game 5 victory on the road Saturday night.
More News
