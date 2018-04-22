Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal for Game 6
Murray will start Game 6 against the Flyers on Sunday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
When Murray plays poorly, the Penguins suffer. In their first loss of the series, he allowed four goals on 19 shots, and in the second loss, he yielded three goals on 24 shots. The 23-year-old backstop only allowed one goal on 77 shots in the other three games. However, Murray has a 9-1 record and .939 save percentage in playoff games following a loss, so expect him to bounce back and give the Penguins a solid chance of clinching the series Sunday.
