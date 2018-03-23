Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Friday

Murray will tend the twine in Friday's clash with the Devils, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray will be making his second appearance in the crease following a concussion that saw him sidelined for a nine-game stretch. His previous outing -- a 36-save defeat to the Islanders -- certainly left fantasy owners hoping for better. The Pens lost their prior two clashes with New Jersey, but this will be Murray's first matchup with the Devils this season (Casey DeSmith started the last two).