Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Friday
Murray will tend the twine for Game 5 against the Flyers on Friday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Murray has registered a pair of shutouts in the first four games of the series and is currently sporting a 1.27 GAA and .948 save percentage. However, those numbers include a disappointing Game 2, in which the netminder allowed four goals on 19 shots. Even when he does stumble, the 23-year-old should be able to count on some offensive support from his teammates, who are averaging 4.50 goals in the playoffs (highest in the league).
