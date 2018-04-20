Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Friday

Murray will tend the twine for Game 5 against the Flyers on Friday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Murray has registered a pair of shutouts in the first four games of the series and is currently sporting a 1.27 GAA and .948 save percentage. However, those numbers include a disappointing Game 2, in which the netminder allowed four goals on 19 shots. Even when he does stumble, the 23-year-old should be able to count on some offensive support from his teammates, who are averaging 4.50 goals in the playoffs (highest in the league).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories