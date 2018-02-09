Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Friday

Murray will get the starting nod against the Stars on Friday, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Murray is riding a three-game winning streak, despite having allowed four goals in each of his previous two outings. Fortunately for the netminder, he has the luxury of playing behind the three-headed monster that is Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. With those guys rolling (a combined 22 points in their last four contests), the 23-year-old Murray doesn't have to be even close to perfect to secure a win. If the youngster can get hot himself, the Pens could be nearly unstoppable.