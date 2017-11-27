Murray will guard the cage against Philadelphia on Monday.

Before receiving a rest day Saturday, Murray was struggling as he allowed four goals in three of his last five games, and was sporting a .907 save percentage in the contests. Since Murray has also struggled in his brief career against Philadelphia recording a 3.04 GAA in five games, he'll really need to snap out of his funk to stop the orange and black.

