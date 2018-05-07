Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Monday
Murray will tend the twine for Monday's Game 6 matchup with Washington, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Murray has given up a combined 14 goals in five games versus the Caps. For the playoffs as a hole, the netminder has been subpar with a .905 save percentage and 2.49 GAA. If Pittsburgh is going to force a Game 7, the Thunder Bay native is going to need to be significantly better.
