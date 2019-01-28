Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Monday
Murray will tend the twine against the Devils on Monday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Murray entered the All-Star break on a roll with a 10-1-0 record and 1.81 GAA in his previous 11 outings. The Thunder Bay native will look to keep his strong run of form going versus a New Jersey squad that is averaging 32.4 shots (10th highest in the league), but is only converting at a rate of 2.90 goals per game.
