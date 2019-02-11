Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Monday

Murray will get the starting nod for Monday's road clash with instate rival Philadelphia.

Murray was given an extra day to recover from his upper-body injury by serving as the backup versus Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Thunder Bay native will return to the crease having gone 2-4-0 with a disappointing 3.34 GAA in his previous six outings. In eight career matchups with the Flyers, Murray is 3-2-0 along with a .912 save percentage and will probably need to be better than that if he is going to stop a Philadelphia squad that is 9-0-1 in its last 10 contests.