Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Monday
Murray will get the starting nod for Monday's road clash with instate rival Philadelphia.
Murray was given an extra day to recover from his upper-body injury by serving as the backup versus Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Thunder Bay native will return to the crease having gone 2-4-0 with a disappointing 3.34 GAA in his previous six outings. In eight career matchups with the Flyers, Murray is 3-2-0 along with a .912 save percentage and will probably need to be better than that if he is going to stop a Philadelphia squad that is 9-0-1 in its last 10 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...