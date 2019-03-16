Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Saturday
Murray will post up between the pipes for Saturday's home game against the Blues.
One more victory will help Murray reach the 25-win plateau for a third straight year. His only other start against the Blues this season was an absolute gem, as the Ontario native denied 30 of 31 shots for a 6-1 win in St. Louis on Dec. 29. While the Blues have lost three straight games, they're a shoo-in for a playoff berth out of the Central Division.
