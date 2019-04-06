Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Saturday

Murray will get the starting nod at home for the season finale against the Rangers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Considering the Penguins still have a chance at securing the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division, it shouldn't come as a shock to see coach Mike Sullivan go back to his stater. The 24-year-old Murray struggled at times this season and was hampered by injuries, but still managed to put together a 29-14-5 record, along with a 2.66 GAA, .920 save percentage and four shutouts. A win versus the Rangers would give the Thunder Bay native his second 30-win season and will be the final tuneup before the Stanley Cup Playoffs kickoff on Wednesday.