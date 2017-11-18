Murray will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray was sharp in his last start, turning aside 21 of the 22 shots he faced en route to a 3-1 victory over the Senators on Thursday. The 23-year-old goaltender will look to stay dialed in Saturday and pick up a third consecutive win in a home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's averaging 2.67 goals per game on the road this campaign, 16th in the NHL.