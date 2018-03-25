Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Sunday afternoon

Murray will be the home starter against the Flyers on Sunday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray has never been able to find his footing this year, as during the times he's been healthy he's posted a 2.86 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Flyers have scored 2.99 goals per game, so this rivalry outing won't be an easy one for the 23-year-old.