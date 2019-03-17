Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Sunday

Murray will take on the Flyers on Sunday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Murray will look to bounce back from Saturday's horrible outing against St. Louis where he allowed four goals on 13 shots before getting the hook. He had a .929 save percentage and 2.37 GAA in his previous 10 appearances, going 7-1-2 in the process. The 24-year-old should be deployed as usual for fantasy purposes.