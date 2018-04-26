Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Thursday

Murray will get the starting nod against the Capitals for Game 1 on Thursday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Murray was injured last season when the Pens squared off with Washington, as Marc-Andre Fleury handled that series. The 23-year-old is 4-4-0 lifetime versus Washington with a 3.66 GAA. In his opening-round series, the Thunder Bay native posted a decent .911 save percentage that included a pair of shutouts.