Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Thursday
Murray will get the starting nod for Thursday's road clash with Calgary, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Despite giving up five or more goals in four of his six outings and registering a 3.95 GAA, Murray is still sitting with a 3-1-0 record thanks to the high-powered offense in front of him (3.71 goals per game). If the Thunder Bay native can get back to even his 2017-18 numbers (2.92 GAA and .907 save percentage), teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin can probably take it from there most nights.
