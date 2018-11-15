Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Thursday

Murray will get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning on Thursday.

Murray will return to the crease following a three-game stint on the bench in favor of Casey DeSmith. The 24-year-old Murray has been off his game this season, as he is 4-4-1 with a 3.87 GAA, .886 save percentage and one shutout. Tampa Bay is currently scoring 3.50 goals per game (second highest in the league) and will look to challenge Murray early and often.