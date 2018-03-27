Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday
Murray will get the starting nod versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Murray can probably be expected to carry the bulk of the load the rest of the way in order to fine tune his game ahead of the postseason. The netminder is still shaking off a little rust from his nine-game absence due to a concussion. The Thunder Bay native has been subpar in his three games back, as he posted a 3.63 GAA and 1-1-1 record. If Pittsburgh is going to three-peat, the 23-year-old is going to need to perform significantly better come playoff time.
