Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday

Murray will get the starting nod for Game 3 against the Capitals on Tuesday, Chris Bradford of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Murray will be looking to bounce back from his Game 2 performance, in which he gave up three goals on 31 shots in a losing effort. Even though the netminder didn't register a win Sunday, the responsibility for the defeat should probably land on the shoulders of the Thunder Bay native's teammates -- who were unable to register more than one goal (and a questionably recalled second). If the 23-year-old can at least limit the number of pucks that find their way into the back of the net -- he doesn't need to be perfect -- Sidney Crosby and company should be able to provide him with some increased offensive support.