Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday
Murray will get the starting nod on the road against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Murray will look to bounce back from Saturday's defeat to the Flyers in which he allowed a couple of soft goals and gave up a 3-1 lead. The netminder took much of the blame for the loss and will need to be significantly better if the Pens are going to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06. A clash with a revamped Columbus squad that include world-class center Matt Duchene probably isn't the best matchup to get Murray back on track.
