Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday
Murray will get the starting nod at home against the Panthers on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Murray started all four games of the Penguins' road trip, including a back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus Buffalo and Montreal, respectively. In those contests, the netminder went 2-0-2 with a .913 save percentage. This season, the Thunder Bay native has actually performed worse at home, where he is 7-8-0 with a 3.69 GAA, compared to a road record of 13-2-3 and 2.32 GAA.
