Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday

Murray will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road tilt with the Hurricanes, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray will look to bounce back from a pair of losses, as he gave up six goals on 51 shots (.882 save percentage). The netminder split the previous two matchups with the Canes, in which he posted a 1.51 GAA. Without Evgeni Malkin (upper body) in the lineup, the Thunder Bay native may not be able to rely on as much offensive output as he might otherwise expect.