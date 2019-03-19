Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday

Murray will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road tilt with the Hurricanes, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray will look to bounce back from a pair of losses, as he gave up six goals on 51 shots (.882 save percentage). The netminder split the previous two matchups with the Canes, in which he posted a 1.51 GAA. Without Evgeni Malkin (upper body) in the lineup, the Thunder Bay native may not be able to rely on as much offensive output as he might otherwise expect.

More News
Our Latest Stories