Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Tuesday
Murray will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road tilt with the Hurricanes, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Murray will look to bounce back from a pair of losses, as he gave up six goals on 51 shots (.882 save percentage). The netminder split the previous two matchups with the Canes, in which he posted a 1.51 GAA. Without Evgeni Malkin (upper body) in the lineup, the Thunder Bay native may not be able to rely on as much offensive output as he might otherwise expect.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...