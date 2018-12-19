Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Wednesday

Murray will get the starting nod versus the Capitals on Wednesday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Murray returns to the crease in the first game of the Pens' back-to-back following his 38-save victory over the Kings on Saturday. The Thunder Bay native hasn't strung together back-to-back wins since late October. If he can put together another good outing Wednesday, it could see the netminder earn back the full-time No. 1 job.

