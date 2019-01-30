Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Wednesday

Murray will get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning on Wednesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray is looking to bounce back from a disappoint clash with the Devils in which he gave up six goals on 32 shots. Backed by the league's fifth best offense (3.49 goals per game), the netminder doesn't need to be perfect, but just keep games close in order to walk away with wins. Wednesday's clash with Tampa Bay will be a test for the Thunder Bay native, as the club is currently firing 32.4 shots per game and converting at a 4.00 goals per game rate.