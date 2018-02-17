Penguins' Matt Murray: In home goal against Leafs
Murray will start in goal against the visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray's chasing his fourth consecutive win, which would also give him eight victories through 11 appearances since the calendar flipped to 2018. He'll have to be cautious of Toronto's top-line trio comprised of Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews and William Nylander, as that's been the league's fifth-most productive unit offensively, per LeftWingLock.com. It's a tough matchup to be sure, but you'd be hard-pressed to find many fantasy owners deliberately sitting the two-time Stanley Cup champion in season-long settings.
More News
