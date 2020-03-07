Penguins' Matt Murray: In net against Caps
Murray will start Saturday's game against Washington, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray has helped stabilize the Penguins after a six-game losing streak, presiding over a pair of wins since then while allowing a combined five goals on 56 shots (.911 save percentage). He has split his previous two decisions against the Capitals this season.
