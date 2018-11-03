Penguins' Matt Murray: In net against Leafs
Murray will start Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs.
Murray will be relieved to face a different opponent after taking two straight losses at the hands of the Islanders. His memories against the Maple Leafs this season are much more pleasant, as Murray stopped all 38 shots in a 3-0 win in Toronto back on Oct. 18. While the Maple Leafs sport a formidable offense averaging 3.31 goals per game, they'll be without Auston Matthews (shoulder), providing Murray with a nice bounce-back opportunity.
