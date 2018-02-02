Penguins' Matt Murray: In net Friday
Murray will guard the net Friday against the Capitals, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Murray returned to the crease Tuesday evening in magnificent form, stopping 40 of the 42 shots he faced to pick up his 16th victory of the campaign. He faces a tough matchup to keep things rolling Friday, taking on a Capitals club that put up 3.20 goals per game during January.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...