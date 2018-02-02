Play

Penguins' Matt Murray: In net Friday

Murray will guard the net Friday against the Capitals, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Murray returned to the crease Tuesday evening in magnificent form, stopping 40 of the 42 shots he faced to pick up his 16th victory of the campaign. He faces a tough matchup to keep things rolling Friday, taking on a Capitals club that put up 3.20 goals per game during January.

