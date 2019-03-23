Penguins' Matt Murray: In net Saturday
Murray will patrol the crease Saturday against the Stars in Dallas, Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Murray has picked up his play recently, allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last three starts. He'll make his third consecutive road start Saturday, facing off against a Stars club averaging just 2.38 goals per game (28th in NHL) during March.
