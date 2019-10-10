Penguins' Matt Murray: In net Thursday
Murray will start Thursday's game against Anaheim, Penguins broadcaster Josh Getzoff reports.
Murray will be making his fourth consecutive start to open the season. He's unlikely to get much help offensively in this one, as Pittsburgh's battling injuries up front while Anaheim has held each of its first three opponents to one goal. On the bright side, the Ducks aren't exactly an imposing offensive force, averaging 2.67 goals per game after scoring a league-low 2.39 per game last season.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Allows four goals in home defeat•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Cruises to easy win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 38 saves in loss•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start season opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.