Penguins' Matt Murray: In net Thursday

Murray will start Thursday's game against Anaheim, Penguins broadcaster Josh Getzoff reports.

Murray will be making his fourth consecutive start to open the season. He's unlikely to get much help offensively in this one, as Pittsburgh's battling injuries up front while Anaheim has held each of its first three opponents to one goal. On the bright side, the Ducks aren't exactly an imposing offensive force, averaging 2.67 goals per game after scoring a league-low 2.39 per game last season.