Penguins' Matt Murray: In the cage Wednesday
Murray will defend the net Wedesday against the Canucks.
Murray has posted two straight solid performances between the pipes, allowing a combined three goals on 60 shots faced. He will attempt to extend that streak of good showings to three straight Wednesday evening against a Canucks club tallying just 2.67 goals per game so far this season.
