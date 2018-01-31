Penguins' Matt Murray: Inspired performance in Tuesday's return
Murray stopped 40 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Out since Jan. 7 as he dealt with the loss of his father, Murray made an emotional return to the ice and came up with a number of huge saves early to keep the Pens in the game until their offense could take control. Expect the 23-year-old to reclaim the starting job now that he's back, although he'll likely give way to Casey DeSmith for one of this weekend's back-to-back games.
