Penguins' Matt Murray: Just misses 30-win season

Murray made 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

He came so close to his second 30-win season, but Ryan Strome snapped the winner home from the left face-off circle. Murray makes magic in the postseason, so he looks primed and ready for a solid run starting mid-week.

