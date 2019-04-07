Penguins' Matt Murray: Just misses 30-win season
Murray made 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.
He came so close to his second 30-win season, but Ryan Strome snapped the winner home from the left face-off circle. Murray makes magic in the postseason, so he looks primed and ready for a solid run starting mid-week.
