Murray allowed three goals on 13 shots in just over a period of action during a 4-0 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.

After an emotional victory Thursday against rival Columbus, the Penguins laid an absolute egg Saturday. Two costly turnovers, including one on the power play, led to two breakaway goals for the Ducks. The third score against Murray was one the third-year goaltender should have stopped, but it leaked through his body and across the goal line. Heading into the Christmas break, Murray is an underwhelming 13-10-1 with a .906 save percentage and 2.91 GAA. The Penguins are currently out of a playoff spot; fantasy owners should expect changes, perhaps even in net, when Pittsburgh returns to action next week.