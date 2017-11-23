Penguins' Matt Murray: Lets four past him in loss
Murray saved 32 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver.
This wasn't a great performance from Murray against a Canucks offense that had been struggling, especially after turning in back-to-back sharp outings. Murray remains a solid netminder, but keep in mind that although he's a top option when he's on, he is also prone to off nights that can be damaging to your lineup.
