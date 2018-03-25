Penguins' Matt Murray: Lets in four but wins

Murray made 41 saves on 44 shots in a 5-4 overtime win against the Flyers on Sunday.

Murray picked up the win, even if his personal numbers weren't ideal. Over his last three games the 23-year-old has allowed 11 goals, and on the season he has a 2..86 GAA. The playoffs are getting close, and the Penguins would really like Murray to find his footing in time. However, based on his recent performance there is reason for concern.