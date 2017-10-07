Murray assumed the starter's net at Saturday's morning skate and thus is expected to get the nod for the evening's home contest against the Predators, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Penguins played awfully as a whole versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, as Antti Niemi was yanked from the contest after surrendering four goals on 13 shots and then Murray was pelted with the puck an additional 31 times, yielding six of his own as the Pens suffered a 10-1 loss. Still, one would think that ugly affair will prove to be an aberration in due time. Murray helped his club to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships and he deserves the benefit of the doubt for now.