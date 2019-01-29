Penguins' Matt Murray: Lit up by Devils

Murray allowed six goals on 26 shots in Monday's loss to the Devils.

Murray was 10-1-0 with a .944 save percentage in 11 starts leading up to the All-Star break, but he faltered after the extended rest. The Devils notched two power-play goals and added a shorthanded score from Brian Boyle as the Penguins were never in this game after the Devils scored their first pair. Murray will look to bounce back Wednesday versus the Lightning.

