Penguins' Matt Murray: Looking to bounce back

Murray will patrol the crease during Thursday's road matchup with the Islanders.

Murray wasn't great in the first half of the Penguins' back-to-back set with the Islanders, surrendering five goals on 42 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday in Pittsburgh. It'll be anything but easy for the 25-year-old to bounce back with a win on the road Thursday, as the Islanders have posted an impressive 9-2-1 record at home thus far this season.