Penguins' Matt Murray: Looking to clip Red Wings
Murray has been named Tuesday's road starter versus the Red Wings, Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Despite its minus-44 goal differential and sixth-place standing in the Atlantic Division, Murray will be taking this team seriously, as the Wings have compiled five straight wins with a crop of touted prospects seeing opportunities all about the lineup. Pittsburgh's go-to netminder is 28-13-5 with a 2.69 GAA and .920 save percentage, with the ratios neatly aligned with his career averages.
