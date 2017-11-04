Penguins' Matt Murray: Looking to stay perfect against Vancouver
Murray will defend the cage from the Canucks on the road Saturday, NHL.com reports.
Murray has only faced the Canucks twice in his young career, but they've yet to puck a single puck past him through 119:06 of ice time and 56 shots. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is 8-2-1 with a 2.95 GAA and .908 save percentage, but those numbers look a little better when you consider that league-wide scoring is at its highest rate in 12 years.
