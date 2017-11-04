Murray will defend the cage from the Canucks on the road Saturday, NHL.com reports.

Murray has only faced the Canucks twice in his young career, but they've yet to puck a single puck past him through 119:06 of ice time and 56 shots. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is 8-2-1 with a 2.95 GAA and .908 save percentage, but those numbers look a little better when you consider that league-wide scoring is at its highest rate in 12 years.