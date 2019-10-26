Penguins' Matt Murray: Looks to bounce back against Stars

Murray will defend the road net in Saturday's game against the Stars, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Murray suffered a loss to the Panthers earlier in the week, as he allowed three goals on just 21 shots. In fact, he's been largely mediocre this year with a season-long .909 save percentage and 5-3-0 record. The 25-year-old has a tough task to get back on track, as the Stars have won three straight games despite averaging just 2.7 goals over that stretch.