Penguins' Matt Murray: Loses in overtime
Murray allowed three goals on 27 shots, finishing with 24 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Murray remains undefeated in regulation against the Rangers, but his career record against the club now stands at 6-0-2. Tuesday's defeat moves his 2019-20 season record to 9-3-2, with Murray's last loss in regulation coming back on Oct. 22. With two days off between games, expect Murray to be between the pipes Friday when the Devils host the Penguins.
