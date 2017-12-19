Murray allowed three goals on 36 shots during Monday's 4-2 loss to Colorado.

This was Murray's third start since returning from a lower-body injury, and he's been far closer to mediocre than solid. For the year, the Thunder Bay, Ont. native sports a 12-9-1 record, .907 save percentage and 2.88 GAA, and those are hardly the numbers fantasy owners expected when paying up for his services. Additionally, there's a legitimate chance that Murray warrants the injury-prone tag moving forward. In hindsight, it's probably reasonable to chalk up his underwhelming start to 2017-18 to statistical correction after little went wrong for the two-time Stanley Cup winner to start his career. Still, at the same time, don't be shocked if patience pays off when it matters most.