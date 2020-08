Murray yielded four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

The Penguins spotted Murray a 3-1 lead at one point, but three unanswered tallies, including Jeff Petry's sharp-angled game-winner, sunk the 26-year-old goalie in a pivotal Game 3. He had allowed four total goals in the previous two contests. With the season on the line, it's unclear if head coach Mike Sullivan will ride with Murray or turn to Tristan Jarry for Friday's must-win Game 4.